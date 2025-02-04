Police name man killed in road incident in Burntisland
Police have named a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Burntisland.
David Whitehurst was pronounced dead at the scene in the Forth Place area of the town on Monday, January 27.
Police said they received a report of a concern for a person at Burntisland Industrial Units around 9:20pm. Emergency services attended, and the 61-year old was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesperson said: “His family say he was very much loved by family and everyone that knew him.”
Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.