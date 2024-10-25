Police officer injured investigating late night disturbance at Fife supermarket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police officer has been injured after being assaulted while attending an incident involving youths in a Fife supermarket.

Officers were called to a disturbance at Asda’s store in Halbeath Road in Dunfermline late on Thursday evening. Police Scotland said a female officer sustained a facial injury.

The disturbance happened around 11:00pm, and three youths - two 15 year girls and one 14-year boy – are to be the subject of a report to the relevant authorities.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.55pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a disturbance within a supermarket in Halbeath Road, Dunfermline. A female officer sustained a facial injury when she was assaulted while responding to the incident.”

No members of staff were injured during the incident.