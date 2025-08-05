Police probe after cyclist seriously injured in crash with off road dirt bike in Methil

A cyclist from Fife is in hospital with serious head injuries after being knocked down by a dirt bike rider who was part of group which then left the scene.

The incident happened in Methil on Saturday evening, sparking a police investigation.

Officers received reports of a crash around 8:20pm at The Dam, near Watt Crescent in the town. Police said a 62-year-old male cyclist was injured when he was knocked off his bike by a youth on a black and orange dirt bike, who was part of a group of three youths on motorcycles.

The group left the scene and failed to leave details.

The cyclist was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy before being transferred to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh with what are described as serious injuries.

The biker involved in the crash is described as being 13-19 years old, wearing all black clothing, an orange ski mask and white helmet.

Sergeant Tony Crielly, Methil Police Office, said: "We are keen to trace the individuals involved and anyone that recognises the description should get in touch with police.I'd also appeal to the youths themselves to get in touch to provide information."

Call 101, quoting reference 3248 of August 2.