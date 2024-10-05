Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s body in a Fife woodland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are looking int the sudden death of a man after they were called to a wooded area near Bowhill Swimming Pool in Cardenden.

Police and fire crews attended the scene around 8:30am this morning, cordoning off an area next to a football pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said the man’s death was being treated as unexplained. No further details have been released.

Police cordoned off an area next to a football pitch (Pic: TSPL)

A spokesperson said: “At around 8.30am officers attended at Wallsgreen Road, Cardenden following the sudden death of a man. The death is being treated as unexplained, but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”