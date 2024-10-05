Police probe after discovery of a man’s body in Fife woodland

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 5th Oct 2024, 18:42 GMT
Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s body in a Fife woodland.

Officers are looking int the sudden death of a man after they were called to a wooded area near Bowhill Swimming Pool in Cardenden.

Police and fire crews attended the scene around 8:30am this morning, cordoning off an area next to a football pitch.

Police Scotland said the man’s death was being treated as unexplained. No further details have been released.

Police cordoned off an area next to a football pitch (Pic: TSPL)Police cordoned off an area next to a football pitch (Pic: TSPL)
A spokesperson said: “At around 8.30am officers attended at Wallsgreen Road, Cardenden following the sudden death of a man. The death is being treated as unexplained, but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

