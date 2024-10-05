Police probe after discovery of a man’s body in Fife woodland
Officers are looking int the sudden death of a man after they were called to a wooded area near Bowhill Swimming Pool in Cardenden.
Police and fire crews attended the scene around 8:30am this morning, cordoning off an area next to a football pitch.
Police Scotland said the man’s death was being treated as unexplained. No further details have been released.
A spokesperson said: “At around 8.30am officers attended at Wallsgreen Road, Cardenden following the sudden death of a man. The death is being treated as unexplained, but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”
