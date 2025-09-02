Police probe after two people hurt in hit and run in Fife Tesco car park
The incident happened at Tesco’s store in Cupar on Monday evening when police and paramedics were called to the scene.
Police went to the South Road supermarket after reports of a car hitting two pedestrians before leaving the scene. The two injured people - a man and a teenager - were taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not been given.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 6.45pm on Monday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at a car park in South Road, Cupar. A man and a female teenager were taken to hospital. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”