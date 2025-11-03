Police probe as firework put through letterbox of Kirkcaldy property

A police probe is underway after a firework was put through the letterbox of a property in Kirkcaldy.

It happened in the Cairns Street area of the town around 5.20pm on Sunday. Emergency services were called after reports of smoke at a property. Three appliances were dispatched by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Police say no damage was caused to the property and no-one was injured. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Sunday, November 2, we received a report of a firework put through the letterbox of a property in the Cairns Street area of Kirkcaldy. Smoke caused was dealt with by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured. No damage was caused.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews worked to clear smoke from the property. There were no casualties, and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”