Police probe death of man at Kirkcaldy hospital after arrest

An investigation is underway after a man arrested in a Fife town died in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a house in Balbirnie Street, Markinch in the early hours of Thursday in response to reports of a concern for a man. In need of medical treatment, he was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he later died.

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is now underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.15am on Thursday, officers were called to a report of concern for a man at premises on Balbirnie Street, Markinch, Glenrothes. He was assessed as requiring medical assistance and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later.

“The circumstances are under investigation. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the circumstances have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”