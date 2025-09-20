Police probe death of man at Kirkcaldy hospital after arrest
Police were called to a house in Balbirnie Street, Markinch in the early hours of Thursday in response to reports of a concern for a man. In need of medical treatment, he was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he later died.
A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is now underway.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.15am on Thursday, officers were called to a report of concern for a man at premises on Balbirnie Street, Markinch, Glenrothes. He was assessed as requiring medical assistance and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later.
“The circumstances are under investigation. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the circumstances have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”