Police probe death of man at Kirkcaldy hospital after reports of concern

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 20th Sep 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 16:26 BST
An investigation is underway after a man died in hospital after police were called to a property amid reports of concern for him.

Police were called to a house in Balbirnie Street, Markinch in the early hours of Thursday in response to calls. In need of medical treatment, he was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he later died.

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is now underway.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.15am on Thursday, officers were called to a report of concern for a man at premises on Balbirnie Street, Markinch, Glenrothes. He was assessed as requiring medical assistance and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later.

“The circumstances are under investigation. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the circumstances have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

