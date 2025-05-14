Police re-open Main Street in Fife town after crash involving boy, 10, and car

Police have re-opened a busy street in a Fife town after a crash involving a ten-year old boy and a car.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.15pm this afternoon. The public were advised to avoid the area while they dealt with the incident which involved a car and a pedestrian.

In an update, Police Scotland said: “Main Street, Lochgelly, has re-opened following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 10-year-old boy, was checked by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”