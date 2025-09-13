Police re-open road almost 24 hours after fire at former Kirkcaldy college building

Police have re-opened a main road in Kirkcaldy almost 24 hours after it closed as fire crews attended a fire at a former college building.

The incident happened at the Nairn Building, formerly part of Fife College's Priory Campus, at the harbour. Fire crews were called out at 10:58am on Saturday – and the road remained closed for the rest of the day and night.

Police confirmed it opened again from around 9:00am this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) dispatched three appliances to the scene, along with a height appliance which was seen outside the second floor of the empty building.

Fire crews a the former Fife College building, police have closed the road (Pic: Cath Ruane)

All traffic coming from the town centre was being stopped at the traffic lights next to Babyland, and diverted up Dunnikier Road. Traffic coming down the Path was also being diverted from Mid Street. The closure impacted on some bus services.

In July the building was raided and the largest illegal cannabis farm ever found in Scotland has been uncovered - around 5000 plants with a value of about £12m.

On Sunday morning, Police Scotland said: “High Street has reopened at Mid Street and Dunnikier Way following a fire at a disused building reported to police around 11.20am on Saturday. The fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there are no reported injuries. Enquiries have been carried out to establish the cause of the fire, and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

