Police renew appeal to car occupants after pedestrian dies in Kirkcaldy collision

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:07 BST
Police investigating a fatal road crash in Kirkcaldy have renewed their appeal to the occupants of a car to come forward.

A man died following the crash which happened around 9.20pm on Tuesday on Dunnikier Way.

Police have established two cars were at the location at the time of the crash. One was a grey coloured BMW 320 and the other was a small, dark coloured car.​

The occupants of the small car left the scene before police could speak with the driver, and officers are appealing for the occupants of this vehicle to contact them as soon as possible.​

A man died in the collision in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday (Pic: TSPL)
A man died in the collision in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday (Pic: TSPL)

Inspector James Henry said: “It’s important we have as much information as possible when we are establishing the circumstances of any incident. I am therefore appealing directly to the occupants of this small vehicle to contact us. They may not realise, however, I am certain they have information which could assist our inquiry.”

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated. Call police on 101, quoting incident number of 3443 of Tuesday, 22 April, 2025.

