Police searching for missing 71-year old Fife woman find body at loch

Police searching for a 71-year old woman reported missing in Fife have found a body.

Officers were made aware a body near to Townhill Loch, Dunfermline late on Thursday morning. Formal identification has still to take place, but the family of Norma Sinclair, 71, has been informed.

She was last seen around 5.55pm on Tuesday, (January 7) in the town’s Victoria Terrace, sparking an appeal from police to residents to check out-buildings and sheds just in case she has sought shelter. Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.