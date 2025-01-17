Police trace Fife man reported missing after leaving snooker club
Police have traced a man last seen leaving a snooker club in Fife.
Michael McRitchie, 41 was last seen leaving the Ballroom Snooker Club, Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline, around 8.30pm on Wednesday. His family had not heard from him since and were growing increasingly concerned for his safety and well-being.
Following an appeal on social media, Police Scotland con firmed he had bene traced and safe and well. They thanked everyone who shared their appeal issued earlier today
