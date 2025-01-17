Police trace Fife man reported missing after leaving snooker club

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:39 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 14:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have traced a man last seen leaving a snooker club in Fife.

Michael McRitchie, 41 was last seen leaving the Ballroom Snooker Club, Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline, around 8.30pm on Wednesday. His family had not heard from him since and were growing increasingly concerned for his safety and well-being.

Following an appeal on social media, Police Scotland con firmed he had bene traced and safe and well. They thanked everyone who shared their appeal issued earlier today

Related topics:PoliceFifeDunfermlinePolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice