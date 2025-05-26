Police trace Fife woman reported missing

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 26th May 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 08:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have found a woman who was reported missing in Fife.

Natasha Pirrie, 22, was reported missing from Kelty. The 22-year old was last seen around 1.30am on Monday in the Blackburn Drive area of Cowdenbeath. There was another potential sighting on Blamey Crescent around 4:00am.

Police, who said they were increasingly concerned for her welfare, confirmed she had been traced safe and well.

They thanked everyone who shared their social media appeal.

Related topics:PoliceFife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice