Police trace Fife woman reported missing

Police have found a woman who was reported missing in Fife.

Natasha Pirrie, 22, was reported missing from Kelty. The 22-year old was last seen around 1.30am on Monday in the Blackburn Drive area of Cowdenbeath. There was another potential sighting on Blamey Crescent around 4:00am.

Police, who said they were increasingly concerned for her welfare, confirmed she had been traced safe and well.

They thanked everyone who shared their social media appeal.