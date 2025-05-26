Police trace Fife woman reported missing
Police have found a woman who was reported missing in Fife.
Natasha Pirrie, 22, was reported missing from Kelty. The 22-year old was last seen around 1.30am on Monday in the Blackburn Drive area of Cowdenbeath. There was another potential sighting on Blamey Crescent around 4:00am.
Police, who said they were increasingly concerned for her welfare, confirmed she had been traced safe and well.
They thanked everyone who shared their social media appeal.
