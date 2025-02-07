Police trace missing dad and son who may have gone through Fife
Police have traced a father and son reported missing who may have travelled through Fife.
James Forbes and his young son, also James, were last seen in the Edinburgh Road areas of Perth, where they are from. At the time they were last seen around 1:50 am on Friday (February 7) they were travelling in a silver Ford Transit van, registration ST67 JTU which may have gone thorough Fife or Forth Valley.
Police confirmed last night they had been traced safe and well, and thanked all who shared their social media appeal.