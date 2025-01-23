Police trace missing woman last seen in Methil

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 19:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have traced a woman reported missing in Fife.

Margaret Kennedy, (47) was last seen in Methil at midday on on Wednesday (January 22). She also has links to the Kirkcaldy area.

After issuing a social media appeal, police confirmed she had bene traced safe and well.

They thanked all who assisted with their appeal.

Related topics:PoliceFifeKirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice