Police trace missing woman last seen in Methil
Police have traced a woman reported missing in Fife.
Margaret Kennedy, (47) was last seen in Methil at midday on on Wednesday (January 22). She also has links to the Kirkcaldy area.
After issuing a social media appeal, police confirmed she had bene traced safe and well.
They thanked all who assisted with their appeal.
