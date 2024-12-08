Police trace visitor to Kirkcaldy who had been reported missing

Police have traced a visitor to Kirkcaldy who had been reported missing.

Igor Lipski was last seen around 7.30am on Sunday, in the High Street area of the town. The The 48-year old is visiting the town and not familiar with the area, sparking conerns.

Inspector Jim McGuinness said: “It is important that we make sure he is safe and well.” Police updated their appeal today to confirm he has been traced, and they thanked. everyone who shared their social media appeal.