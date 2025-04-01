Poundstretcher fire: police probe ‘deliberate’ fire at former Kirkcaldy shop
An investigation is underway following the blaze which saw part of the High Street closed on Sunday night as around 30 firefighters attended the scene at the former Poundstretcher store close to the start of the pedestrianised zone.
The alarm was raised around 8:30pm as smoke was seen pouring from the front of the building, although most of the damage was to the rear which stretches back to the Thistle Street car park, adjacent to the former Society nightclub.
There were no reports of any injuries, but Police Scotland confirmed they were treating the fire as “wilful.” Enquiries are on-going.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire within a commercial building and former restaurant on Thistle Street, Kirkcaldy at 8.23pm on Sunday.
“Two appliances were dispatched to the scene, and the ground floor of the three-storey building was found to be well alight on arrival. Four more appliances were dispatched to extinguish the blaze and make the area safe. There are no reports of casualties.”
The former Poundstretcher store closed its doors in 2017, and, despite a short lived bid to turn it into a kitchen and bathroom business, has lain empty ever since. The building - which stretches all the way to Thistle Street - is described as “in an extremely poor state of repair.” It also has two upper floors which have been inaccessible for some 15 years.
In February, a planning application lodged by Raya Land Developments after it bought the building at auction was approved by Fife Council.
The Surrey-based company plans to sub-divide the ground floor to ease the rates burden on any operator, install replacement windows, new entrance door and roller shutters with a view to bringing it back into use. The company had started the restoration process with a pre-application report for possible development as flats. That proved to be unviable, so its focus now is on the ground floor which has been extensively extended over the years, making it one unit for business rates - and that is a major barrier to anyone moving in.
The damage from the weekend fire was contained to the back of the building which is to be renovated separately. Inspections have shown the blaze caused no structural damage, and the owners are pressing ahead with the first phase of their plans.
