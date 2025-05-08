Probe after fire deliberately started in grounds of college

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 8th May 2025, 11:21 BST
Police are probing a fire that was deliberately started in the grounds of a college in Fife.

A large patch of grass was set alight at Elmwood College in Cupar, prompting a response from the emergency services.

The incident happened around 4:25pm on Wednesday (May 2025, 7). Fire crews were sent to the scene. The fire was 10/15 meters in length, and brought under control.

A police spokesperson said: “We appealing for any information in connection with the fire, that may assist enquiries.”

Call 101, quoting PS-20250507-2447, as the reference number.

Related topics:Fife

