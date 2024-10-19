Probe launched after man injured at Fife quarry is airlifted to hospital
The incident happened at Langside Quarry in Kennoway on Thursday morning. The 29-year old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is unknown. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has opened its investigation.
The incident saw emergency services, including paramedics ands firefighters,attend the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called on Thursday to a report of a man injured at a commercial premises on Langside Road in Kennoway. Emergency services attended and a 29-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive is aware.”
An HSE spokesperson said: “We are making inquiries into this incident and liaising with Police Scotland.”
