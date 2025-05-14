Properties evacuated amid gas leak fears after car crashes into High Street flats

Several properties in Burntisland High Street have been evacuated after a car struck a building, sparking concerns over a gas leak.

The incident saw the two occupants of the vehicle taken to hospital for treatment while emergency services remain at the scene. The road is currently closed. Eyewitnesses reported a strong smell of gas following the crash which saw the car hit the wall of a block of flats.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “High Street in Burntisland is currently closed following a crash involving one vehicle which was reported at around 3.25pm on Wednesday.

“The two occupants of the vehicle have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Emergency services remain at the scene and the road remains closed.

“A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution.”