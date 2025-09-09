Watch our video of the incredible scene at Fife waterfront.

Hundreds of thousands of starfish have been washed up on Kirkcaldy beach, prompting an alert to dog owners.

The rare phenomenon has seen huge sections of the beach covered by piles of the marine invertebrates - and several theories have been put forward as to why it happened

They were washed up by high tide last night, and there are also thousands deposited on the Promenade walkway next to the Basin car park. Only a few in pools of water appear to have survived.

Hundreds of thousands of starfish can be seen at Kirkcaldy beach (Pic: Fife Free Press)

At low tide, this morning, the starfish could be seen along a large stretch of the beach, with thousands upon thousands left among the rocks, and in the sand.

Many people have been at the beach to see the rare sight, with some trying to help the starfish that were still alive by taking them back into the Forth. While starfish are still alive when they get washed up, most can only survive being out of the water for just a matter of minutes.

The mass beaching comes after a very rare, big south east swell at the weekend which may have been the cause.

In 2024, thousands of starfish washed up on the north Wales coastline.

The starfish was deposited on the beach overnight (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A spokesperson for Fife Coast and Countryside Trust explained that storm events and onshore winds from time to time can disturb the seabed significantly enough to dislodge the starfish from the surface.

Invertebrates, like starfish, crabs and other crustaceans are vulnerable to wash ups as they tend to live in or migrate to shallow water making them more likely to be swept on to our beaches as the tide ebbs and flows. It’s common in the autumn and winter months but can happen all year round.

She added: “An inspection of the sites took place this morning and at this juncture its best to let the natural coastal process reclaim the dead starfish. However, we will monitor the situation. We would advise dog walkers to have their dogs under control just in case they tried to ingest a dead starfish.”