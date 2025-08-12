RNLI lifeguard races 200m to save paddleboarder at Fife beach

A paddleboarder had to be rescued at St Andrews after an unexpected change in weather.

The drama unfolded at the town’s East Sands on Sunday afternoon, prompting swift action from RNLI lifeguard Bradley Schreiber who raced 200 metres offshore to bring the girl back safely.

He said: “It was a sunny, busy day and we’d just moved our flags and equipment further up the beach because of the incoming tide. At first, conditions were calm and I saw two young girls preparing to paddleboard between the red and yellow flags - our primary surveillance area - so I knew they were in the safest place to launch.’ “One of the girls had more experience with a paddleboard and as she taught her friend the ropes, a direct offshore wind picked up in minutes, pulling the less experienced girl quickly away from shore.

"She was only a few strokes out when I noticed how fast the wind was taking her. When her friend swam out and waved for help, we knew we had to act immediately.”

The lifeguard grabbed his rescue board, rescue tube and radio, and paddled towards the girl, passing her friend who confirmed she was okay.

“By the time I reached her, she was about 200 metres offshore. I called out, told her I was a lifeguard, and asked her to lie flat on her board to slow her drift and make it easier for me to reach her. Once I hooked her board to my rescue tube, I paddled us both back in.” Bradley and the girl returned safely to shore, where her mother was waiting with the senior lifeguard.

He added: ‘It was a successful rescue, the kind we train for every day. It’s a reminder that even on a sunny, calm day, offshore winds can pick up quickly and carry you out to sea before you realise the depth of the risk.’ The RNLI has urged anyone heading out on a paddleboard to always wear a leash and buoyancy aid, carry a means of calling for help, and check the wind direction before going afloat.