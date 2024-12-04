Dramatic video has emerged of the moment people were rescued as a fishing boat ran aground in Fife.

The incident in St Andrews was caught on film and shows the rescue which involved emergency services including the coastguard and a helicopter.

The boat sank after it ran aground after being engulfed with waves just next to the town’s harbour. It shows the two crew members in the water trying to save their vessel before making for the harbour wall. Above, onlookers help to pull them up to safety

Two lifeboats from Broughty Ferry were dispatched to the scene and they were joined by a helicopter which was not required. Two ambulances were also summoned.

The boat is submerged by the weaves at St Andrews (Pic: Andrew Donald)

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We had a fishing vessel that went aground just outside the harbour. Two people were in the water and both were recovered safely. The Broughty Ferry lifeboat and inshore lifeboat, also from Broughty Ferry, were called as well as two coastguard teams, one from St Andrews and one from Leven. There was also a helicopter called.”