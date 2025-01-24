Storm Eowyn in Fife: afternoon update - bridges closed, few shops open, public transport severely hit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife is now in the grip of Storm Eowyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rare red alert weather warning was issued yesterday ahead of what forecasters said would be "very strong winds” which will cause “very dangerous conditions and significant disruption.”

All schools and community centres have been closed, the travel network severely disrupted, and even funerals at crematoria have been postponed. Everything from hospital appointments to shows have all been impacted with town centres likely to be deserted as many businesses remain closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The red warning is in place from 10:00am until 5:00pm. By 7:00am the first string gusts of wind were heard across Fife, but much worse is expected as the day progresses. This is what we know – we will update this story throughout the day

Storm Eowyn and (inset) the text alert sent out by the Scottish Government (Pics: Submitted)

Travel:

Police have just closed the Tay and Clackmannanshire Bridges in both directions because of the high winds, and have advised motorists to avoid the area.

Stagecoach East Scotland has suspended the vast majority of its bus services across Fife on safety grounds.

A spokesperson said: “We will continue to monitor weather warnings from the Met Office and hope that some services may resume depending on the guidance provided by the appropriate authorities. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37/37A, 39/39A/39B will operate in the Glenrothes area only. The X58, 59, 60 and 61 have all been suspended until further notice.

ScotRail has cancelled all services across Scotland today. The rail operator said it would “not be safe” to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions. They said customers are being strongly advised not to travel as there will be no trains and no alternative transport will be available.

It has also warned of disruption tomorrow as Network Rail assesses any damage.

A spokesperson said: “The impact of Storm Éowyn is being felt across Scotland’s Railway, with extremely high winds causing significant damage to infrastructure throughout the country. We won't know the full extent of the damage until after the storm passes and our Network Rail colleagues can get onto the network and carry out a fully assessment. This will obviously take quite a bit of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will be working flat out through the night to remove fallen trees and other debris from the tracks. There has also been extensive damage to overhead lines which will need to be repaired before trains can safely return to service.

Unfortunately, this means that ScotRail services will be heavily impacted tomorrow (Saturday), and customers should not expect any trains to operate before 12.00 at the earliest. The safety of our staff and our customers is our absolute priority, and we will only run trains when it is safe to do so.”

Taxis companies are operating today but many have said they will continue to assess the situation, and if conditions become too dangerous they have have to take their cars off the road.

Health:

NHS Fife has postponed all routine clinic appointments, diagnostics and planned theatre activity. Patients will; be contacted to reschedule appointments. Emergency care is unaffected. In an emergency always dial 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many GP surgeries and dental practices are also impacted by Storm Eowyn. St Brycedale Surgery in Kirkcaldy plans to operate an emergency service only, while Bennochy Medical Centre is changing some, but not all appointments, to telephone consultations. Path House Medical Practice has followed suit and changed ALL appointments to telephone consultations in light of Police Scotland’s advice not to travel.

Patients across the region are are urged to contact their GP surgery for details of how the storm will affect them.

NHS Fife’s Care at Home will operate as normal, but the times of services may differ, while the breast screening clinic planned in Leven is postponed. All immunisation clinics have been cancelled.

Education:

All Fife schools and nurseries are tomorrow - they will be in touch with families directly on what remote learning will be available. Schools will reopen on Monday, January 27. Fife College has closed its campuses across the region. Where possible classes will be held online. Course tutors will be in touch with learners regarding alternative arrangements for any classes.

.

Services:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no bin or bulky uplifts. Any bulky uplift requests will have to be re-booked. Do not put bins out on the kerbside for collection until Saturday. Recycling centres are also be closed.

All Fife Council funeral services scheduled for today have been cancelled.

Critical services including meals on wheels and home care services will continue to be provided.

Fife Council’s Chief Executive Ken Gourlay said: "This level of warning is serious and relatively rare. Very severe weather and travel problems are expected throughout the school day tomorrow so we have taken the decision to close all of Fife's schools, not just those in the red weather warning area. We're doing what we can to keep people safe and will still be out and about tomorrow protecting the most vulnerable. We'll also be preparing for any clean-up action that's required afterwards."

Community:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ecology Centre in Kinghorn is closed - this includes the Nest Cafe.

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline has postponed its planned gig by tribute band Re-Take That. It has been rescheduled for Friday, May 2.

All Fife Sports and Leisure Trust venues are closed for the safety of our staff and customers.

OnFife has closed all its venues - all libraries, theatres and galleries will remain shut today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Adam Smith Global Foundation is closed. Fife Zoo near Ladybank is also shut.

Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre is closed, and the ticket office and club shop at Raith Rovers is also shut.

The Cottage Centre’s bases in Templehall and St Clair Street are both closed.

>Kirkcaldy Foodbank is closed today. The doors to its hubs at Linton Lane and New Volunteers House remain closed. Normal service will be resumed on Monday.

Retail:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The storm has had a huge impact on retail with many shops deciding to close, while some supermarkets will not open until 6:00pm after the red alert has passed.

The Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes has urged shoppers to check with individual shops regarding opening hours. Across Fife many stores have already opted to shut. In Kirkcaldy they include Waterstones, Card Factory, TKMaxx and Dunelm. Tesco Express in Nicol Street opens at 6:00pm.

Aldi has announced all its stores are closed until 6:00pm