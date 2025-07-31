Three-car crash on road into Kirkcaldy leaves four people in hospital

Four people were taken to hospital after a serious crash which closed a road into Kirkcaldy for several hours.

The three-vehicle smash happened on the B9157 Invertiel Road shortly before 6:00pm last night, sparking a response from the emergency services. Fire crews from three Fife stations were dispatched to the scene, along with a heavy lifting appliance from the Sighthill station in Edinburgh.

The crash involved a white Seat Leon, a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a black Toyota Auris on Invertiel Road. Three men aged, 64, 56 and 19 and a female, aged 17, were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment. The road was closed to allow enquiries to be carried out and only re-opened shortly after midnight.

Sergeant Lee Walkinshaw said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicles involved prior to the collision, to contact us.​ “I would also ask anyone who was on the road around the time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

The three-vehicle smash closed part of the B9157 Invertiel Road for several hours (Pic: Google Maps)

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 5.51pm to a crash on the B9157 road in Fife involving three vehicles. Three appliances, from Kirkcaldy, Methil and Lochgelly were dispatched. In addition, a heavy lifting appliance from Sighthill station in Edinburgh was also in attendance.

“Officers continued at the scene until 6.48pm, making the area safe and assisting fellow emergency services also in attendance.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2927 of July 30.