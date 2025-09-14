Two people have been seriously injured in a crash near Upper Largo. The road remains closed while police launch an investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver and a passenger were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. A second passenger was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy with minor injuries.

The one-car crash, which involved a black Volkswagen Golf, happened on the A915 near Upper Largo around 12.45am on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and the driver, a 25-year-old man, and passenger, a 23-year-old man, were taken to Ninewells for treatment to serious injuries. A 19-year-old male passenger was taken to Victoria Hospital with minor injuries and later discharged.

Police are investigating the crash which happened near Upper Largo (Pic: TSPL)

Officers have appealed for information.

Sergeant Mike Thomson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash. I am asking any drivers who were driving on that part of the A915 or anyone in the area at the time to please get in touch with any information.

“Similarly, anyone with dashcam footage which may have captured what happened is urged to contact us.”

Call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0163 of September 14.