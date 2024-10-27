Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid after a man died after being injured at a Fife quarry.

Jack McGuigan was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after a trauma team was called to Langside Quarry near Kennoway early on the morning of Thursday, October 17. He died on Tuesday morning. Tributes hailed him as a “role model and beacon of kindness.”

The 29-year-old from Broxburn played for Pumpherston Football Club.

In a statement it said: “Jack was raised in Broxburn but always carried Pumpherston in his heart. He was deeply embedded in the community, always offering a smile and a helping hand to those around him. A dedicated footballer, Jack played with Pumpherston Jags, Pumpherston FC, and coached the younger generation at Pumpherston United. He was a mentor, a role model, and a beacon of kindness, loyalty, and good spirit. Words cannot fully capture the depth of loss we feel for Jack, one of our own.

Police were called to the quarry after reports a man had ben injured (Pic: TSPL)

“Our hearts go out to his parents, Kevin and Sandra, his beloved sisters Jenna and Alex, his partner Eilidh and their infant son.

“Our deepest condolences, love, and sympathy extend to Jack’s family and his many friends during this unimaginable time.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers were called in response to as report of an injured man. A spokesperson added: “ Enquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive is aware."