Tributes as police name pilot killed in crash near Fife Airport

A man who died after a light aircraft crashed near Fife Airport has been named.

Nicholas Denison-Pender, aged 50, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday (December 23).

An investigation is still underway into the cause of the crash which happened around 11:40am. Emergency services were called to the scene and the public asked to stay away.

Mr Denison-Pender was from Perthshire. He had recently joined SBD Automotive as the chief operating officer.

Nicholas Denison-Pender (Pic: Submitted)

The company’s chief executive, Andrew Hart, paid tribute, saying: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Nicholas Denison-Pender. Although Nick had only been at SBD Automotive for a few months, he brought an inspiring balance of passion, kindness, and intelligence that made a lasting impact on all who spent time with him.”

Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nicholas as they come to terms with their loss. The family have asked for their privacy at this difficult time. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and we would ask for anyone with information, to please come forward."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1136 of 23 December, 2024.