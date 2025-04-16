Warning to delivery drivers after ‘multiple’ incidents at Fife level crossing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Delivery drivers have been given a warning after multiple safety incidents at a level crossing in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail Scotland and the British Transport Police (BTP) have spoken out to raise awareness of the dangers at Hospital Mill level crossing near Springfield where trains pass at speeds of up to 85mph.

It is a private level crossing manually operated by those using it. Drivers are instructed to lift the barrier, cross safely, and lower it again once on the other side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They must not attempt to cross when automatic warning lights and alarms indicate an approaching train – But Network Rail said there have been “multiple” incidents at the crossing.

There have been multiple incidents at the crossing in Fife (Pic: Network Rail)

In the last five years, more than 150 incidents have been recorded at Hospital Mill where users leave the barriers raised. Eighteen incidents have taken place since the start of 2025. There have also been two near misses where drivers of approaching trains had to sound the horn and apply the brakes because vehicles drove onto the crossing despite the warning lights and alarms.

More than 70 trains pass the crossing every day at speeds of up to 85mph. New signs to help people use the crossing safely, including more prominent reminders to lower the barriers after crossing, were installed this year.

Steven Griffin, level crossing manager at Network Rail Scotland said: “It’s alarming to see people put themselves and the travelling public in such danger by ignoring the warning lights at a level crossing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rules on using Hospital Mill level crossing are not optional. They clearly set out when it’s safe to cross and when it’s not. Too often, we’re seeing these rules, and ultimately safety, completely disregarded.

The crossing at Hospital Mill in Fife (Pic: Network Rail)

“We’re urging all users to be sensible, avoid unnecessary risk, and use level crossings responsibly. We’ve written to the authorised users of Hospital Mill level crossing, reminding them of their duty to instruct visitors to their homes and delivery drivers on its safe use.”

Inspector Ashley Forbes from the British Transport Police added: “There is simply no excuse for misusing a level crossing and ignoring safety procedures. Trying to beat the system or failing to pay attention not only puts your own life at risk, but also the lives of the passengers and staff of the oncoming train.

“The railways can be incredibly dangerous, which is why people need to do the right thing when using railway level crossings and treat them with respect. If you see anyone failing to adhere to the safety procedures and putting themselves and others in harm’s way, I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or by calling us. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”