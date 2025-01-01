Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has died and four people were taken to hospital following a crash on the Standing Stane Road on Hogmanay.

The tragedy happened around 1:05pm after a collision between a BMW, a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Ford Focus near Windygates. The road was closed for almost 24 hours as investigations got underway.

Emergency services attended, but the driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the same car, a 22-year-old man , and the driver of the van, a 46-year-old man, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

A 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man from the third vehicle were taken to Victoria hospital for treatment and later released.

Inspector James Henry said: “Our thoughts are with the families of all those involved.”

The road was closed as officers began their investigations, and re-opened at 8:00am on New Year’s Day.