Woman’s body recovered from the water at Anstruther harbour
The body of a woman has been recovered from the water in Anstruther.
Police have said the death is unexplained, but is not thought to be suspicious.
Emergency services were called to the town’s harbour around 6.30pm on Tuesday. Anstruther’s RLNI lifeboat and HM Coastguard teams from Leven and St Andrews also attended.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Tuesday the body of a woman was recovered from the water off the East Shore area of Anstruther. The death is being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
“Formal identification is yet to take place and inquiries remain ongoing.”