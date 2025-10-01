Woman’s body recovered from the water at Anstruther harbour

The body of a woman has been recovered from the water in Anstruther.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have said the death is unexplained, but is not thought to be suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the town’s harbour around 6.30pm on Tuesday. Anstruther’s RLNI lifeboat and HM Coastguard teams from Leven and St Andrews also attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Tuesday the body of a woman was recovered from the water off the East Shore area of Anstruther. The death is being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and inquiries remain ongoing.”