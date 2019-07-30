Emergency response team launched in East Neuk

A new organisation has been set up to help respond to community emergencies in the East Neuk.

The East Neuk Community Emergency Planning Team (ENCEPT) is a newly formed organisation within the East Neuk, which has been set up to help in a community emergency, such as floods, severe weather, power cuts and other local emergencies.

They have been working with local community councils and other groups in the area to draw up a community emergency plan in partnership with Fife Council. The group’s spokesperson Julie Middleton said: “We have created a single free telephone number 0800 999 6543 which members of the East Neuk community can use to alert us of a community emergency.

“We then, in conjunction with the Fife Council emergency resilience officer, can activate our emergency plan and offer a co-ordinated response.”

She added: “We are delighted that this response will be supported by East Neuk First Responder, RNLI Anstruther lifeboat crew and other local volunteers.”

Julie was quick to add: “This number should not be used for Life threatening emergencies and we are not in any way replacing the statutory 999 service.”

If the call is unanswered, it will be reviewed and responded to within two hours.

The group are raising funds to equip each village/community with a response kit should it be needed and will be working with the community to further test and develop the emergency plan.

Further information can be found on ENCEPT’s Facebook page or e-mail encept@hotmail.com.

Calls to the service can be made on 0800 999 6543.