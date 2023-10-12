Emergency services called to flat fire in Templehall, Kirkcaldy
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a house in Templehall, Kirkcaldy, last night.
Emergency services attended the scene in Templehall Avenue around 7:45pm. Appliances from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly were dispatched. There were no reports of injuries.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 7.46pm of a house fire in Kirkcaldy. We had three appliances at the scene – two from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly. Firefighters used a hose reel jet to fight the blaze. The stop call came in at around 8.30pm.”
Police were also at the scene.