Emergency services called to flat fire in Templehall, Kirkcaldy

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a house in Templehall, Kirkcaldy, last night.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:40 BST- 1 min read
Emergency services attended the scene in Templehall Avenue around 7:45pm. Appliances from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly were dispatched. There were no reports of injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 7.46pm of a house fire in Kirkcaldy. We had three appliances at the scene – two from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly. Firefighters used a hose reel jet to fight the blaze. The stop call came in at around 8.30pm.”

Police were also at the scene.

