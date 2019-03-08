Engineers investigating reports of power cuts in Kirkcaldy

Engineers from SP Energy Networks are currently busy trying to restore supplies following reports of power cuts in Kirkcaldy this afternoon (Friday).

There have been reports that parts of the town centre have been left in darkness following the glitches in the KY1 postcode area.

A spokesman for SP Energy Networks tweeted: “We are aware of a powercut in KY1 Kirkcaldy. Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience.”