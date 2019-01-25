Enjoy a musical minestrone of ’70s classics with this Fife show

If you enjoy the music of 10CC and ELO there is a show coming to Lochgelly Centre in March that you won’t want to miss.

10CCLO bring you a night of music from the two big groups whose roots go back to the 1970s.

And, by joining forces, you get a mix of everything from Dreadlock Holiday and Rubber Bullets to Mr Blue Sky and Evil Woman.

10CC and ELO were staples in the charts of the 1970s – Jeff Lynne recently revived his Brummie orchestra, while founder members of 10CC visited Fife and delivered a smashing unplugged set at the Carnegie Hall a few years ago.

The members of the tribute act don’t dress up or put on wigs to look like the original artists.

They do, however, bring the musical quality of both bands to life with in a singalong night with fantastic video visuals and a bit of banter thrown in for good measure.

10CC rose to fame on the back of some cracking songs with the ballad I’m Not In Love becoming a huge favourite.

Founder members Kevin Godley and Lol Creme also went on to enjoy chart success as a duo. ELO tapped into the musical influences of The Beatles and enjoyed global success with a string of chart-topping singles, and albums which went multi-platinum.

The tribute band features Shaun Henderson on guitars and lead vocals, Kev Jager (drums) John Lewis (keyboards), Paul Boydell (guitars), Roy ‘Fingers’ Clinton on (bass) and Nick Lawrance on violin/percussion.

They are at Lochgelly Centre on Saturday, March 16.