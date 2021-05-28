15 Fife beaches named as best in Scotland

Fife has a wealth of beautiful beaches.

Ahead of the late May bank holiday environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has hailed the 15 beaches, which are managed by the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

the awards is seen as a benchmark for local environmental quality celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches.

All award-winning beaches are assessed annually and must demonstrate excellent beach management and environmental best practice.

The Fife beaches named are: Aberdour Black Sands, Aberdour Silver Sands, Anstruther Billowness, Burntisland Beach, Crail Roome Bay, Elie Harbour, Elie Ruby Bay, Kinghorn Pettycur Bay, Kinghorn Harbour, Kingsbarns, Kirkcaldy Seafield, Leven East Fife, St Andrews East Sands, St Andrews West Sands, Kirkcaldy Pathhead Sands.

St Andrews West Sands has achieved award status consistently since 1993, and Aberdour Silver Sands since 1994.

Kinghorn Harbour is the newest addition being awarded in 2020.Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Last year we weren’t able to celebrate the success and hard work of the beach managers, many of whom worked extra-long hours to ensure that their beaches were well managed despite local lockdowns. But, it’s thanks to the incredible work of Fife Coast and Countryside Trust that we are able to experience these clean beaches with excellent amenities and information about water quality.

“I personally would like to say a massive thank you to them for keeping Scotland’s beaches beautiful and remind everyone who enjoys them to leave only footprints and take their litter home.

Stephen Carter OBE, Chair of Fife Coast and Countryside Trust said: “Fife’s beaches have shaped our history and continue to influence our culture and way of life.

"As we recover from the pandemic, our coastline has never been so valued and cherished by communities and visitors alike.

“It is fitting then that for 2021 we have achieved 15 awards for our beaches in Fife.

"This accolade could not be achieved without the hard work and dedication of Fife Coast & Countryside Trust Staff and help from our many partner organisations such as Fife Council, SEPA, Keep Scotland Beautiful along with the continued support from the many voluntary groups that contribute in such a positive and dedicated manner.”

