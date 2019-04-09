1500 Fife homes hit by spate of Council bin lorry breakdowns

A spate of breakdowns to Fife Council bin lorries has left homes and businesses in parts of rural Fife without a refuge collection.

Around 1500 properties in north east and central Fife have been affected.

The breakdowns have affected the council’s fleet of smaller refuge vehicles which are predominantly used to collect from difficult to access residents and businesses outwith the larger towns and communities across the region.

You may also be interested in:

Fife bus passenger critically ill after brakes sharply

Councillor blames ‘lazy Fifers’ for rise in fly-tipping

{https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/lifestyle/in-pictures-see-inside-this-luxurious-520k-kirkcaldy-home-for-sale-1-4902512 |See inside luxury £520,000 Kirkcaldy home for sale|Click here}

Commenting on the problem, John Rodigan, senior manager, said: “We have been experiencing an unusually high level of breakdowns in the smaller refuse collection vehicles that service rural and hard to access properties across Fife. Approximately 1500 have been affected, however the vehicles have now been repaired and the back log will be recovered by Thursday morning of this week.”

It’s understood the problem has not impacted on regular council bin collections across larger towns, villages and communities in central and north east areas.