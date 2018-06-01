£2.3m cash boost to make Fife homes energy efficient

Fifers are to get a share of more than £49m of Scottish Government funding to help make homes more energy efficient.

Fife Council is set to get a total of £2,327,490 million from the Home Energy Efficiency Programmes for Scotland (HEEPS) Area-Based Schemes.

The needs-based funding is to be awarded to Fife Council to deliver a strategy of home improvements – mainly solid wall insulation – in areas across the Kingdom where residents are suffering high levels of fuel poverty.

Minister for Local Government and Housing, Kevin Stewart said: “We have made good progress and significant investment in tackling fuel poverty, supporting people across the country who need help.

“However, there are still far too many people struggling with unaffordable energy costs.

“Since 2013 we have invested almost £275 million through our HEEPS programme, helping more than 90,000 households reduce their fuel bills by making their homes warmer and cheaper to heat.

“This latest round of funding is part of a package of measures to make homes across Scotland more energy efficient.

“We have recently consulted on a new fuel poverty strategy, including a new definition and target, that will inform our Fuel Poverty Bill which will be laid before Parliament this summer.”

The improvements are set to start later this year.