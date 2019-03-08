A Kirkcaldy-based charity has moved into new premises

A Kirkcaldy-based environmental charity has relocated to new premises.

Greener Kirkcaldy has moved to new premises at 8 East Fergus Place.

The newly refurbished building, which will be open from Wednesday, will be the new base for Greener Kirkcaldy’s events and activities, house the Greener Kirkcaldy offices, and includes a new events space and community training kitchen – The Lang Spoon.

The charity has been refurbishing the former library headquarters at East Fergus Place for the last year after being awarded a grant from the Big Lottery Fund’s Community Assets programme.

The building was purchased with a grant from the Scottish Land Fund, a Scottish Government initiative which gives funding and support to help communities take ownership of land and buildings for projects to benefit local people.

The Lang Spoon Community Kitchen will be a place for people people to come together to grow, cook, eat and learn. It will offer events, courses and workshops in all aspects of food and drink, training, volunteer opportunities, and community meals.

The building will also be a base for Greener Kirkcaldy’s other events and activities, including their repair and reuse classes, a new Community Fridge, bike activities and the Cosy Kingdom energy advice service, and they will also continue to run events, growing workshops and volunteering at their Community Training Garden at Ravenscraig Walled Garden.

Suzy Goodsir, chief executive, said: “We’re really excited to have moved to our new building, which will be a resource for everyone in Kirkcaldy.

“We’re right in Kirkcaldy town centre, and will have a range of activities for people to get involved in. We’ll be launching a new programme soon, and having a public open day at the start of May.”

The charity’s new business hours will be Monday – Tuesday 9.30am - 4.30pm, Wednesday 12.00pm - 4.30pm, and Thursday – Friday 9.30am - 4.30pm.

It is less than 5 minutes’ walk from both Kirkcaldy train station and Kirkcaldy bus station. There is disabled parking on site.

For more details visit: www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk