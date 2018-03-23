Aberdour residents united in fight against developers

For some there is a sense that the village is under siege from developers looking to to make a fast buck on what has now been deemed one of Scotland’s best places to live in a new influential Sunday Times listing.

For others it’s less about the simple act of building more houses in Aberdour and more about the impact unsympathetic developments will have on the current infrastructure of the village, from schools, to the roads and the surrounding environment that makes the Fife coastal community such a special place to live.

Villagers have overwhelmingly rejected developer's plans to expand Aberdour.

And that’s the balancing act members of Aberdour Community Council have been given after receiving an overwhelming mandate to represent the wishes of the villages when it come to dealing with a number of planning applications that, if approved, could see the community expand by as much as 50 per cent.

“The community council has a duty to represent the wishes of the people it serves, so we asked them exactly that,” explained Ian Flemming, chairman of Aberdour Community Council.

“With the level of interest currently being showed by developers it was crucial we asked the community for its view on the applications and the response was unequivocal at a packed meeting last month.

“We are here to follow the will of the people and they want us to object to the plans.”

And object the people have, in their hundreds.

Of the three major housing development proposals from Campion and Carla Homes, one of which has since been rejected by Fife Council’s planners, all have attracted an unprecedented 400 to 800 objections each.

“This isn’t a case of ‘nimbyism’, it’s genuine concern from local people that the plans are not sympathetic to what is already here,” said Mr Flemming.

However, he has praised the approach of Campion Homes in itsengagement with Aberdour residents.

“We await their final proposal but they have engaged fully and we hope residents’ views will be taken into account in the final plan.

“People are proud of the village being one of Scotland’s best places to live and want to protect that.”

With the first planning application expected to come before planners next month, Ian is already preparing for the possible outcomes and what impact that will have on the community he represents.