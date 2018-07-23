Affordable housing planned for Ladybank

A new planning application has been submitted for affordable housing in Ladybank.

The 22 new properties have been planned for Monks Moss and would be owned and operated by Fife Council.

Planning permission was originally granted by the council in 2015 for the plot, which featured the inclusion of four flats.

An alteration to these plans was submitted in June, with an application form accepted on July 6.

The new plans have seen the removal of the flats, and the reduction in properties from the original planned 23 to 22.

The new site would see a mix of two storey terraced and semi-detached homes as well as two amenity bungalows built.

A total of 38 unallocated parking spaces would also be provided.

The alternate plans also includes the addition of open space and access to the north of the proposed development in the village.

A decision will be made on the amendment on September 4, with comments and objections from local residents open until August 7.