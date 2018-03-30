All aboard! Land train returning to St Andrews this Easter

One of the most popular attractions in St Andrews is returning to the town.

The LocalMotion Land Train will be returning to St Andrews on Easter Sunday, providing guided tours of the town.

The 40-minute tours feature live commentary, providing facts and stories about the town.

Euan Stewart of LocalMotion Land Trains ,said: “Last year in the three months of operation during the summer, around 5000 visitors experienced the guided tour round this glorious historic town and we are looking forward to welcoming new visitors as well as our local supporters as we begin our longest season so far.”

Debbie MacCallum, chair of Tourism St Andrews, said: “St Andrews businesses are delighted the train has come back for the summer.

“Our visitors love the tour around the town and the train guides are really informative and friendly.”