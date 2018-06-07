Anger over abandoned tyres on beach

Residents overlooking Kirkcaldy harbour say they are getting ‘tyred’ of waiting for the beach area to be rid of a number of unsightly ship buffers embedded in the beach.

Harbour area operators Forth Ports promised back in October 2017 to commit to a clean up of the beach area by removing a number of large tractor tyres which had detached from the harbour wall and become embedded in the sand.

But 10 months on and Dean Wharf resident Chris Muir said action needs to be taken.

“It is now 13 months since I first contacted my local councillor regarding the tyres abandoned on the beach at the harbour and yet we are still waiting,” said Mr Muir.

“In October the Fife Ports Authority said all the right things about removing the offending tyres.

“The following week four men appeared and removed one tyre, and secured more at the launch pad.

“A month later the harbourmaster informed me he intended to float them out.

“However, come February, the new harbourmaster said he would cut them up, and remove them.

“I was also told the same thing in March and April.

“It’s about time they honoured that promise.”

Responding to the concerns, a spokesman for Forth Ports, said: work is continuing on the removal of the tyres.

“We have recovered a number of tyres over the past few months from the beach area near Kirkcaldy Harbour and we are due on site next week to arrange for the removal of more tyres,” the spokesman confirmed.

The news has been welcomed by Kirkcaldy councillor Rod Cavanagh.

He said: “This is good news for residents who have been waiting since last year. The good weather should now allow the job to be completed.”