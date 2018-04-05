Anger over dumped poo bags at Kirkcaldy beach

Local councillors have expressed their disappointment at irresponsible dog owners who have blighted a recently upgraded Kirkcaldy beauty spot with discarded dog poo bags.

The comments from David Ross and Rod Cavanagh come after local dog walker Mary Gourlay discovered numerous bags dumped in a wooded area of Pathhead Sands last weekend.

Councillors including Fife Council co-leader David Ross and representatives from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust who welcomed the funding to upgrade Pathhead Sands.

Mary branded the mess a ‘disgrace’ and said it gives ‘genuine dog lovers a bad name.’

She said: “While my husband and I were walking there we passed a wooded area and couldn’t believe it when we saw all the bagged poo flung in the bushes, with some tied to the bushes.

‘‘In that area there are at least 10 bins! The council has spent a lot of money upgrading the car park and surrounding area – this is a disgrace. It gives genuine dog lovers a bad name.”

Pathhead Sands was recently transformed as part of a £320,000 investment from the Big Lottery Fund to revitalise the area.

It saw the creation of a new car park, the removal of hard collapsed standing, plus a new coastal path section linking the sands with Ravenscraig Park.

David Ross, Fife Council co-leader, Kirkcaldy north Labour councillor, who welcomed the revamp when it was announced in 2014, said: “It is very disappointing when a small minority of people act like this and spoil everyone else’s enjoyment of an area.

‘‘ I don’t understand why they pick up their dog’s mess but then just throw the bag away, particularly when there are bins nearby. This kind of behaviour undermines all the money spent and the efforts to improve areas like Pathhead Sands.”

Kirkcaldy East SNP councillor Rod Cavanagh said: “It is outrageous that irresponsible dog owners would treat this recently transformed area with such contempt.

‘‘I would encourage the public to contact our Safer Communities Team and report incidents.”

The team can be contacted on (01592) 583642.