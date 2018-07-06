Anger over rubbish dumped on Kirkcaldy beach

People enjoying picnics and barbecues on Ravenscraig beach are leaving the beauty spot in a mess.

Locals say they have been collecting huge amounts of rubbish from the beach, just down from Ravenscraig Park, every day since the good weather started.

Dysart residents Eunice Cameron and Renia Janas walk their dog on the beach most days and have been appalled by the rubbish being left behind.

“Every day I have collected at least several carrier bags of rubbish which has been left behind by selfish people coming to enjoy the beach and leaving their mess behind them,” said Renia.

“And after the weekend it was really horrendous and we collected a full trolley, which was also dumped there, full of food wrappers, disposable barbecues, food waste and more.

“We even found some peppers and tomatoes which someone had left behind after their lunch!

“I spoke to the people at the harbourmaster’s house who said it isn’t their responsibility to keep the beach clean – I contacted Fife Council who said it would try to do something about it.

“Why can’t people just pack up their rubbish when they have finished? Have they not seen Blue Planet and the damage they are causing?”

Eunice added: “They think it is okay to come down and enjoy this beach, which is here for everyone, and then just leave their mess behind them for others to clean up. It’s a disgrace.”