The Race to Zero app has been developed for the Culture of Enterprise programme, part of Fife Council’s economic development team. It is aimed at pupils across the Kingdom’s eighteen high schools.

Special roadshows will take place at schools around the region this week where the app will be showcased, with pupils being encouraged to download it to their phones.

According to Alison Sinclair of Fife Council Culture of Enterprise, it is important to ensure that all high schools are building knowledge and promoting sustainability.

Pupils will be encouraged to download the app at a series of roadshows around the Kingdom

She added: “We want to equip our pupils with the right skills for the future regarding the green and blue economies where many of them may well end up employed in the coming years. Race to Zero is a way of helping us engage pupils and achieve this objective.

“I congratulate Economic Development and Employability for bringing this innovative app to successful fruition, and am confident that it will be very well received at the forthcoming Roadshows.”

Early feedback on the app has been positive since it was presented for the first time at a career pathway event at Glenrothes High School.

Alison said: “Our aim was to develop an interactive, engaging game to develop young people’s awareness of climate change. Race to Zero gives pupils the chance to learn about different sources of renewable energy whilst competing with their peers to be the first to reach a carbon neutral economy.”

The “Monopoly” style game is set in 2010 with pupils tasked with switching the power source for their hometowns from fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy by 2040.

Designed to build an environmentally sustainable mindset for business, whilst fully aligning with the curriculum with its emphasis on enterprise and STEM subjects, the game includes its own version of “chance” cards which can radically alter the outcomes. These contain real information from Fife’s own renewables community.

