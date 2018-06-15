Big step forward for St Andrews park plans

Plans to transform a forgotten corner of St Andrews into a park have take a big step forward, after receiving the support of local residents.

Community group Poet’s Neuk had its Right to Buy application confirmed by the Scottish Government, after 100 per cent of locals voting on the matter gave their support to the project.

Residents registered to vote, who live in the postcodes in the areas surrounding Greyfriars Garden and St Mary’s Place, had been sent voting papers from the Electoral Reform Society, to test whether there was support for the project in the area.

Graham Wynd, chairman of the Poets’ Neuk board, welcomed the decision and thanked all those who have made the project possible.

“Without the unstinting support of many town organisations and the overwhelming vote of the community, this project could not have taken off,” he said.

“We have many challenges ahead to bring the garden to fruition but we are confident that our efforts will meet a real need and provide an enduring asset for townspeople and visitors alike.”

Earlier this year the group announced its plans to convert unused ground in the centre of town into a community garden, reflecting its connection to Mary, Queen of Scots.

As part of the plans for the site, the recently formed group hopes to put up a statue of her in the garden.

The garden would feature poetry by and about the famous figure, who it is thought granted the site to the town on the eve of her abdication.