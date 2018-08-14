Bin collection days set to change for 60,000 Fife households

The day that bin collections are made is set to change for 60,000 households in Fife next month, while the items we can recycle in our domestic waste is also changing.

Fife Council will introduce new bin collection patterns for towns and communities across west Fife, including Aberdour and Lochgelly from September 17 and is urging residents to check online for how individual streets will be affected.

While Blue and Brown bin collections will remain fortnightly, the monthly collections of grey bins for paper and green bins for plastic and tins, are now to be made on the same day once every four weeks.

The move to a new collection calendar is the first in a series planned by the Fife authority which will eventually result in a service change for households right across Fife by early 2019.

Homes affected by the change are already having information attached to bins informing residents of the forthcoming changes.

Shaun Kenyon, Fife council’s Team Manager Waste Operations, responsible for the council’s collection of over 250,000 bins every week, around 13,000,000 bins a year, explained the reasons for the changes.

“The existing rounds have been in place for a number of years, and have so far remained unchanged through budget cuts and new housing developments.

“A growth in housing has led to pressure on some routes. The new collection routes allow capacity for future growth and ensure that local people continue to get a good service.

“We appreciate that changing the collection days may be an inconvenience in the short term, but the change will make the service more efficient, reducing travel time and make collection routes more streamlined.

“We encourage residents to look out for their bin tag and go online to get their new calendar. Residents should continue to put their bins out as normal until the changeover date.”

Meanwhile the content of green and grey recycling bins will change from September

Polystyrene, plastic bags and films and plastic wrappers will not be able to go into the green bin, but should now go into the blue bin.

Drinks and food cartons will be recycled in the green bin, not the grey bin as before.

The move brings Fife Council in line with other Scottish councils following its signing of the Charter for Household Recycling in Scotland in 2016.