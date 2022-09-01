Bin strikes in Fife: Call to avoid single-use items to reduce waste as strikes coincide with St Andrews' freshers' week
Two St Andrews councillors are appealing to people in the town to avoid single-use items as planned bin strikes are set to coincide with freshers’ week.
Fife Council’s refuse collection services are set to be hit by union members taking strike action from Tuesday, September 6 to September 13 as part of a dispute over pay.
The industrial action will impact on household waste collections, recycling services and street litter collections across the Kingdom.
Liberal Democrat councillors Jane Ann Liston and Al Clark are encouraging individuals and businesses in the town to avoid using single use items for that week to help reduce the amount of street litter.
Most Popular
-
1
Stephen Sansum: Police trace Kelty man who had been reported missing
-
2
Fife Pride: SClub7 star revealed as main stage headliner in Kirkcaldy
-
3
Jack Vettriano cancels Kirkcaldy show with Sir Ian Rankin at last minute
-
4
Bus timetables: Concern as daytime Kirkcaldy route faces the axe
-
5
Fife buses: These services won’t run today because of staff shortages
The bin strikes coincide with Pre-Sessional Week in St Andrews when many new students will have their first full week in a town with no waste services.
Councillor Al Clark said: “We have seen the pictures of Edinburgh and Glasgow during the bin strikes and this is not something we want to have replicated here in St Andrews.
"Not only do we all need to do our bit to prevent the town from becoming unsightly, but we are also facing a climate and nature emergency, with a major strain on resources.
"Limiting single-use items and supporting the use of reusables will not only help to reduce the amount of waste we produce, but will also save on vital resources.”
Read More
Councillor Jane Ann Liston added: “To avoid the proliferation of single-use items I would encourage new and returning students to carry their own reusable cups, plates and cutlery if at all possible.
"Also, if as they unwrap items for their term-time residences they could just hold on to all that cardboard and other packaging until the services resume, rather than piling items by already full bins, that would help greatly to maintain a pleasant environment for all concerned.”