Bin strikes in Fife: Call to avoid single-use items to reduce waste as strikes coincide with St Andrews' freshers' week

The St Andrews councillors are urging people in the town to take steps to avoid rubbish piling up in the streets as it has elsewhere during the bin strikes. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Fife Council’s refuse collection services are set to be hit by union members taking strike action from Tuesday, September 6 to September 13 as part of a dispute over pay.

The industrial action will impact on household waste collections, recycling services and street litter collections across the Kingdom.

Liberal Democrat councillors Jane Ann Liston and Al Clark are encouraging individuals and businesses in the town to avoid using single use items for that week to help reduce the amount of street litter.

The bin strikes coincide with Pre-Sessional Week in St Andrews when many new students will have their first full week in a town with no waste services.

Councillor Al Clark said: “We have seen the pictures of Edinburgh and Glasgow during the bin strikes and this is not something we want to have replicated here in St Andrews.

"Not only do we all need to do our bit to prevent the town from becoming unsightly, but we are also facing a climate and nature emergency, with a major strain on resources.

"Limiting single-use items and supporting the use of reusables will not only help to reduce the amount of waste we produce, but will also save on vital resources.”

Councillor Jane Ann Liston added: “To avoid the proliferation of single-use items I would encourage new and returning students to carry their own reusable cups, plates and cutlery if at all possible.